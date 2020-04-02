KTVB Kitchen: Tuscan turkey and white bean soup

Registered dietitian Molly Tevis shows us how to make this easy one-pot healthy soup.

Tuscan Turkey and White Bean Soup with Mozzarella Garlic Bread

4 Servings 40 mins Total cook time Beginner Skill level

Main Ingredients

2 cups white beans

8 ounces carrots

8 ounces dinosaur kale

1 yellow onion

4 cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon ground fennel seed

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey

2 14.5-ounce cans diced tomatoes

16 ounces chicken stock

2 bay leaves

2 ciabatta rolls

3 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

olive oil

kosher salt

black pepper

Instructions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 450°F. Drain and rinse white beans. Rinse carrots and quarter lengthwise, then cut crosswise into .25-inch pieces. Rinse kale and trim and discard long stems, then thinly slice leaves crosswise. Peel onion and cut into small dice. Mince 2 garlic cloves; halve remaining cloves lengthwise for Step 5.

Step 2: Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When oil is shimmering, add carrots and onion and sauté, stirring occasionally, until softening, about 5 minutes. Season with .5 teaspoon salt and pepper as desired.

Step 3: Add spice mix and minced garlic to pot with aromatics, still over medium-high heat. Sauté, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add turkey to pot and cook, breaking up, until meat is browned, about 5 minutes. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and pepper as desired. Add kale (see recipe tip) and stir to combine, about 30 seconds more.

Step 4: Add diced tomatoes and their juices, chicken stock, bay leaves, white beans, and 2.5 cups water to pot with turkey and stir to combine. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil, then reduce to medium and simmer until flavors have melded, about 12 minutes.

Step 5: While soup simmers, slice ciabatta rolls open horizontally and arrange cut-side up on a baking sheet. Rub cut sides with halved garlic cloves (see recipe tip). Lightly drizzle with olive oil, season with .25 teaspoon salt and pepper as desired, and sprinkle over mozzarella. Bake until bread is crusty and cheese is golden, about 5 minutes.