KTVB Kitchen: Thai curry coconut peanut topper & Sicilian pizza

Registered dietitian Molly Tevis shows us how to make two nutritional recipes that incorporate nuts.

March is national nutrition and national peanut month.

Good nutrition doesn't have to be restrictive or overwhelming.



Molly Tevis shows us how to make a Thai curry coconut dish and a Sicilian pizza by incorporating nuts.





Thai Curry Coconut Peanut Topper

Inspired by popular Thai dishes, add the flavors and textures of Thailand with this flavorful and colorful peanut topper. Sprinkle on lettuce wraps, sandwiches, casseroles and more!



INGREDIENTS:



1/3 c. roasted and salted (optional unsalted) peanuts, chopped or whole as desired

2 Tbsp toasted unsweetened shredded coconut*

1/2 tsp curry powder

1 Tbsp chopped fresh Thai basil (if available)

1 Tbsp chopped red bell pepper

1 tsp fine lime zest

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Mix using a spatula or small spoon. Use immediately or cover and store in refrigerator and use within a couple days





Sicilian Pizza Peanut Topper



INGREDIENTS:



1/2 c. roasted and salted (optional unsalted) peanuts, chopped

or whole as desired

3 Tbsp chopped fresh Italian parsley

3 Tbsp grated parmesan (shredded parmesan can be

substituted)

2 Tbsp chopped fresh basil

1 tsp No Salt Garlic Seasoning blend (add more to taste if

desired)



1. Add all the ingredients to a small serving dish and toss to blend with mini spatula or small spoon.

2. Use immediately or cover and store in refrigerator and use within a couple days.

