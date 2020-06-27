KTVB Kitchen: Saint Jacques au Saffron by Chef Franck Bacquet

Need scallop shells? They are available for purchase from Bacquet’s.

BOISE, Idaho — Saint Jacques au Saffron By Chef Franck Bacquet

4 sea scallops, U-10 size

80 gram butter, unsalted

80 gram all-purpose flour

½ ltr chicken stock

½ ltr heavy cream

Pinch salt & pepper

½ tsp lemon zest

0.003 gram saffron threads (just a pinch)

1 C grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese

Prepare dry scallops by peeling the muscle from the side (see video for details). Melt butter on low heat in a heavy saucepan. Remove from heat and add saffron, stirring. Transfer butter to larger saucepot (no heat). Add flour and stir to a smooth paste. Add chicken stock and whisk. Add cream and stir over high heat. Stirring constantly, add pepper and salt, to taste, then add lemon zest. Continue to stir over high until first bubbles emerge at a boil, approximately 6 minutes. Remove directly and transfer to cool bowl to reduce temperature.

To prepare scallops, slice nearly in half (see video) and place in large scallops shells or a crème brule style ceramic dish, lightly coated with butter or non-stick spray. Season scallops with salt and pepper. Pour warm sauce over scallops and sprinkle generously with cheese.

Bake scallops at 425 degrees for 6-8 minutes or until sauce is bubbly and cheese is golden brown.

Bon Appétit!

Serves 2 as an appetizer, 1 as an entrée.

