Falalala Fruit Bites

• 1 cup quartered dried figs (with tough top of the stem removed)

• 1 cup walnut halves or pieces

• 1 tablespoon maple syrup (honey can be substituted)

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (add 1/2 teaspoon if desired)

• 2 tablespoons fresh orange zest (zest from about 2 oranges)

• Optional: unsweetened shredded coconut (use shredded or lightly processed in a food processor), unsweetened cocoa powder

