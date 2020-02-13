KTVB Kitchen: Overnight Oatmeal Pancakes

Overnight Oatmeal Pancakes
1 cup Quaker Old Fashioned Oats
1 cup + 6 tablespoons low-fat buttermilk, divided use
¾ cup whole wheat flour
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
¾ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
- large egg
teaspoon vanilla extract
¾ cup low fat milk
1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil (or oil of choice)
Directions
- Add oats and 1 cup of buttermilk in a bowl, cover, and place in refrigerator overnight. In the morning, combine whole wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in medium bowl.
- In large mixing bowl, whisk 6 tablespoons buttermilk, egg, vanilla extract and low-fat milk together. Add dry ingredients to egg mixture in large mixing bowl. Fold overnight oat mixture into the batter, stirring well. Stir oil into the batter, let rest 5 minutes.
- Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat three areas of the skillet with canola cooking spray, pour ~ ¼ cup of batter into the prepared areas. Spread to desired thickness. When underside is golden brown, flip pancake over and cook until underside is golden brown. Set pancake aside on serving plate and repeat with remaining batter.
Nutritional Information per 3 -4 pancakes: Calories 300, Total Fat 10 g, Saturated Fat 2 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 2 g (Omega-3s 1 g), Monounsaturated Fat 5 g, Cholesterol 50 mg, Sodium 700 mg, Potassium 8%, Total Carbohydrate 43 g, Dietary Fiber 5 g, Total Sugar 13 g, Added Sugar 6 g, Protein 12 g
