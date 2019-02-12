Leftover Turkey Chili:

For Chili Verde Sauce:

1 pound tomatillos, husks removed and rinsed. Halve larger ones

3 poblano peppers seeded and halved

1 jalapeno (or two if you're adventurous) seeded and halved

1 white onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves

2 large red tomatoes, core removed, rinsed, quartered.

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1/2 tbsp fresh oregano

1 bunch cilantro

Toss tomatillos, onion, garlic, and red tomatoes in 1/2 tbsp of oil and put on to a baking sheet pan. Do the same with the poblanos and jalapeños on a separate pan. Broil on high in oven until peppers and contents of tomatillo pan are charred. Put peppers in a Ziplock bag to steam and loosen skin for 15 minutes. Remove from bag and peel oﬀ skin of peppers. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth but still somewhat chunky.

Chili:

1/2 pound Hot Turkey Sausage

2 tbsp olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp chili powder

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

4 cups chicken stock

Chili Verde Sauce

2 cups tightly packed turkey leftovers, white and dark meat

2 15 ounce cans of pinto beans

1 cup stale tortilla chip crumbs

Add oil to a heavy bottom soup pot. Sauté sausage until almost cooked. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook until onion is translucent. Add spices and sauté for 5 minutes. Add chicken stock scraping up bottom of pan. Add leftover turkey, beans, and chili verde sauce. Stir until incorporated then simmer on low for one hour, stirring occasionally. Add tortilla chip crumbs, stir and simmer for an additional 30 minutes. Stir again and serve! You can reheat your leftover mashed potatoes or crisp up your stuﬃng in the oven and serve chili over that or heat up some tortillas and serve with the chili. Top with cilantro, cotija cheese, red onion, sour cream, and lime to make it complete.

Enjoy!

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: How to make braciole with orecchiette pasta

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Roasted sweet potato autumn salad

Watch more KTVB Kitchen recipes:

See them all in our YouTube playlist here: