KTVB Kitchen: How to make Huckleberry Hand Pies

Chef Tiffany Cole shows us how to create this Idaho-inspired recipe.

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO Faves

Created by Chef Tiffany Cole (Spectrum Catering)

Huckleberry Hand Pies

Ingredients: 

Dough

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup unsalted butter cut into 1/4 cubes, kept cold 
  • 2 egg yolks, optional for an extra rich dough
  • 1-4 tbsp water (with ice, as needed)

Filling

  • 3 cups huckleberries, fresh or frozen
  • 1/4 cup elderberry jam, or your fav fruit jam
  • Zest of half a lemon
  • 1 lemon juice, squeeze of half a lemon
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tbsp vanilla paste or extract 
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream

Preparation:

Pie Dough

  1. Place flour, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Use the pulse button and cut the butter cubes into the flour, until the butter is the size of small peas.
  2. Sprinkle ice water, over the flour mixture. Using a little at a time. Pulse, until large clumps form. When the dough holds together, transfer to a lightly floured work surface. Work the dough to form a ball. Flatten them into disk and cover in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before using.
  3. Roll out the pie dough to 1/4-1/8 inch thickness. Use flour as need to prevent from sticking. 
  4. Use a 6" round cookie cutter. Cut out as many as you can. Gather the scraps and roll out once more to cut more rounds. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and chill for 30 minutes.
  5. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees or 375 degrees on convection. 
  6. Place the huckleberries in a medium bowl. Add lemon zest, juice, vanilla bean paste, jam & sprinkle with sugar. Toss to coat.
  7. Remove the dough from the fridge and let it rest until you are able to fold it without it beginning to crack. 
  8. Spoon 1- 2 tbsp of huckleberry filling into the center of each round. Gently fold the round in half creating a half-moon shape. Place onto the parchment and pieces the ends with a fork to seal. Repeat with remaining rounds.
  9. Gently brush with heavy cream and cut 3 tiny spots into the top of the hand pie. 
  10. Place the ham pies into the oven and bake until golden brown, about 18 - 20 minutes.
  11. Remove the pies from the oven. Allow to cool and serve! 

