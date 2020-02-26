KTVB Kitchen: How to make Huckleberry Hand Pies

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO Faves
Created by Chef Tiffany Cole (Spectrum Catering)
Huckleberry Hand Pies
Ingredients:
Dough
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter cut into 1/4 cubes, kept cold
- 2 egg yolks, optional for an extra rich dough
- 1-4 tbsp water (with ice, as needed)
Filling
- 3 cups huckleberries, fresh or frozen
- 1/4 cup elderberry jam, or your fav fruit jam
- Zest of half a lemon
- 1 lemon juice, squeeze of half a lemon
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla paste or extract
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
Preparation:
Pie Dough
- Place flour, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Use the pulse button and cut the butter cubes into the flour, until the butter is the size of small peas.
- Sprinkle ice water, over the flour mixture. Using a little at a time. Pulse, until large clumps form. When the dough holds together, transfer to a lightly floured work surface. Work the dough to form a ball. Flatten them into disk and cover in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before using.
- Roll out the pie dough to 1/4-1/8 inch thickness. Use flour as need to prevent from sticking.
- Use a 6" round cookie cutter. Cut out as many as you can. Gather the scraps and roll out once more to cut more rounds. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and chill for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees or 375 degrees on convection.
- Place the huckleberries in a medium bowl. Add lemon zest, juice, vanilla bean paste, jam & sprinkle with sugar. Toss to coat.
- Remove the dough from the fridge and let it rest until you are able to fold it without it beginning to crack.
- Spoon 1- 2 tbsp of huckleberry filling into the center of each round. Gently fold the round in half creating a half-moon shape. Place onto the parchment and pieces the ends with a fork to seal. Repeat with remaining rounds.
- Gently brush with heavy cream and cut 3 tiny spots into the top of the hand pie.
- Place the ham pies into the oven and bake until golden brown, about 18 - 20 minutes.
- Remove the pies from the oven. Allow to cool and serve!
