KTVB Kitchen: How to make fresh guacamole that's perfect for any Super Bowl party

Ingredients
1-2 large avocados, or 2-3 medium avocadoes
(Choose somewhat firm fruit, not too hard or too soft)
1 tomato, chopped
1 onion, chopped
Cilantro, chopped
Jalapeno pepper, chopped
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Garlic Powder to taste
1/2 lime
Method
1. Carefully slice open each avocado, discarding the pit. Cut the flesh into sections within the avocado skin.
2. Scoop the avocado pieces into a bowl and mash until smooth.
3. Squeeze lime into mashed avocado.
4. Add chopped tomato, onion, cilantro and jalapeno.
5. Add salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.
6. Garnish with chopped tomato, onion and cilantro.
7. Serve with fresh tortilla chips.
Courtesy of El Gallo Giro
