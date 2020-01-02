x
recipes

KTVB Kitchen: How to make fresh guacamole that's perfect for any Super Bowl party

Chefs from El Gallo Giro stopped by the KTVB Kitchen to show how to make fresh guac.

Ingredients

1-2 large avocados, or 2-3 medium avocadoes 

(Choose somewhat firm fruit, not too hard or too soft)

1 tomato, chopped

1 onion, chopped

Cilantro, chopped

Jalapeno pepper, chopped

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Garlic Powder to taste

1/2 lime

Method

1.     Carefully slice open each avocado, discarding the pit.  Cut the flesh into sections within the avocado skin.

2.     Scoop the avocado pieces into a bowl and mash until smooth.

3.     Squeeze lime into mashed avocado.

4.     Add chopped tomato, onion, cilantro and jalapeno.

5.     Add salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.

6.    Garnish with chopped tomato, onion and cilantro.

7.    Serve with fresh tortilla chips.

Courtesy of El Gallo Giro

