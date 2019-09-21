BOISE, Idaho — Eureka! Smoky Chili

Ingredients:

4-6 beef patties

4 slices bacon

1 medium red onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 cup chipotle sauce

1 small can tomato paste

4 cups beef broth

I/2 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. dried leaf oregano

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Cooking Instructions:

1. Cut bacon into 1/4 inch slices. Leave in the hot pan for 5 minutes or until fat is rendered and turns crispy.

2. Stir in onion, bell pepper and garlic. Wait 5 minutes until onion is softened.

3. Add beef, chipotle sauce and spices. Break beef down with large spatula while cooking for 5-7 minutes until beef is no longer pink.

4. Add tomatoes paste, broth and kidney beans. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 20 minutes.

