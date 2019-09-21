BOISE, Idaho — Eureka! Smoky Chili
Ingredients:
4-6 beef patties
4 slices bacon
1 medium red onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup chipotle sauce
1 small can tomato paste
4 cups beef broth
I/2 tsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp. dried leaf oregano
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
Cooking Instructions:
1. Cut bacon into 1/4 inch slices. Leave in the hot pan for 5 minutes or until fat is rendered and turns crispy.
2. Stir in onion, bell pepper and garlic. Wait 5 minutes until onion is softened.
3. Add beef, chipotle sauce and spices. Break beef down with large spatula while cooking for 5-7 minutes until beef is no longer pink.
4. Add tomatoes paste, broth and kidney beans. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 20 minutes.
