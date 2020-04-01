BOISE, Idaho — Bechamel Sauce:

2.5 oz butter

2.5 oz flour

2 C chicken stock

1 C heavy cream

2 eggs yolks

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

-------------------------------

12 slices sourdough

24 oz Swiss cheese

6 slices uncured ham (thick slice)

softened butter

For the sauce Bechamel:

Bring base chicken stock to a boil. Melt butter in a separate heavy pot. When butter is melted, turn off heat. Add flour to butter, stir well until paste texture. Add chicken stock to butter mixture with heavy cream and stir rapidly to smooth texture. Add heat, medium high, and stir further - until slight bubble and remove the pot off heat. Add nutmeg. Add two egg yolk, stir quickly and well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour in a glass bowl and set in fridge for 1.5 hours minimum (chef's suggestion, preferred established one day before).

Primary

Set parchment paper on 1/2 sheet pan (12 slices total) - brush bread with butter. Roast in oven on 410~ for 4 to 5 minutes. Set for cooling on counter for 4-5 minutes. Spread Bechamel sauce on top side of each slice of bread. Place ham on top side of six slices. Place cheese on top of ham slices. Place and fold top layer of bread and press with flat of the hand. Add an additional layer of Bechamel sauce on top side of bread, with additional layer of cheese covering full top side of bread. Compress and condense sandwich and place on sheet pan at 410 for 11 - 14 minutes to allow for cheese to perfectly crust.

Bacquet's Restaurant is located at 1117 E Winding Creek Dr #150, Eagle, ID 83616. For reservations call (208) 577-6238.

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: How to make Collard Greens

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: How to make biscuits and gravy

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Idaho-style mashed potatoes

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Falalala Fruit Bites

Watch more KTVB Kitchen recipes:

See them all in our YouTube playlist here: