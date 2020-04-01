BOISE, Idaho — Bechamel Sauce:
2.5 oz butter
2.5 oz flour
2 C chicken stock
1 C heavy cream
2 eggs yolks
1/4 tsp grated nutmeg
-------------------------------
12 slices sourdough
24 oz Swiss cheese
6 slices uncured ham (thick slice)
softened butter
For the sauce Bechamel:
- Bring base chicken stock to a boil.
- Melt butter in a separate heavy pot.
- When butter is melted, turn off heat.
- Add flour to butter, stir well until paste texture.
- Add chicken stock to butter mixture with heavy cream and stir rapidly to smooth texture.
- Add heat, medium high, and stir further - until slight bubble and remove the pot off heat.
- Add nutmeg.
- Add two egg yolk, stir quickly and well.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour in a glass bowl and set in fridge for 1.5 hours minimum (chef's suggestion, preferred established one day before).
Primary
- Set parchment paper on 1/2 sheet pan (12 slices total) - brush bread with butter.
- Roast in oven on 410~ for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Set for cooling on counter for 4-5 minutes.
- Spread Bechamel sauce on top side of each slice of bread.
- Place ham on top side of six slices.
- Place cheese on top of ham slices.
- Place and fold top layer of bread and press with flat of the hand.
- Add an additional layer of Bechamel sauce on top side of bread, with additional layer of cheese covering full top side of bread.
- Compress and condense sandwich and place on sheet pan at 410 for 11 - 14 minutes to allow for cheese to perfectly crust.
Bacquet's Restaurant is located at 1117 E Winding Creek Dr #150, Eagle, ID 83616. For reservations call (208) 577-6238.
RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: How to make Collard Greens
RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: How to make biscuits and gravy
RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Idaho-style mashed potatoes
RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Falalala Fruit Bites
Watch more KTVB Kitchen recipes:
See them all in our YouTube playlist here: