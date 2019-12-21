BOISE, Idaho — For the biscuits:

Makes 12

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

5 tablespoons chilled vegetable shortening

1 cup buttermilk

Preheat oven to 425 Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Cut shortening into the flour mixture with a pastry blender (or 2 forks) until the mixture forms coarse crumbs.

Add buttermilk, tossing with a fork, until dough holds together.

Turn dough onto a floured surface and form into a disk. Knead lightly just a few times until smooth.

Pat dough to a 3/4-inch thickness. Using a biscuit cutter or glass dipped in flour, cut out biscuits. Place biscuits about 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Gather the trimmings and repeat forming and cutting.

Bake about 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown.

For the sausage gravy:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Butter

8 ounces pork sausage (or your preference)

2 cup minced onions

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ gallon whole milk

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

Salt and black pepper to taste( I put 1 tablespoon salt and 2 teaspoons bl. pepper)

To prepare the gravy:

Add the butter, sausage and onions to a skillet. Cook over medium heat. Cook until sausage is browned and onions start to turn almost black. Scrape skillet with a wooden spoon or spatula, loosening the browned bits of onion.

Sprinkle the flour over the mixture, stirring to blend into a smooth paste. Add milk slowly stirring continuously until well blended into a thick, smooth gravy. Gently simmer uncovered for about 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. If it is too thick, add water or milk and blend.

To serve: Pour gravy over biscuits and serve immediately. Or you may place the gravy in a separate dish and allow guests to serve themselves.

