BOISE, Idaho — For the biscuits:
Makes 12
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 5 tablespoons chilled vegetable shortening
- 1 cup buttermilk
Preheat oven to 425 Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Cut shortening into the flour mixture with a pastry blender (or 2 forks) until the mixture forms coarse crumbs.
Add buttermilk, tossing with a fork, until dough holds together.
Turn dough onto a floured surface and form into a disk. Knead lightly just a few times until smooth.
Pat dough to a 3/4-inch thickness. Using a biscuit cutter or glass dipped in flour, cut out biscuits. Place biscuits about 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Gather the trimmings and repeat forming and cutting.
Bake about 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown.
For the sausage gravy:
Ingredients:
1/4 cup Butter
8 ounces pork sausage (or your preference)
2 cup minced onions
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ gallon whole milk
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
Salt and black pepper to taste( I put 1 tablespoon salt and 2 teaspoons bl. pepper)
To prepare the gravy:
Add the butter, sausage and onions to a skillet. Cook over medium heat. Cook until sausage is browned and onions start to turn almost black. Scrape skillet with a wooden spoon or spatula, loosening the browned bits of onion.
Sprinkle the flour over the mixture, stirring to blend into a smooth paste. Add milk slowly stirring continuously until well blended into a thick, smooth gravy. Gently simmer uncovered for about 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. If it is too thick, add water or milk and blend.
To serve: Pour gravy over biscuits and serve immediately. Or you may place the gravy in a separate dish and allow guests to serve themselves.
RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Idaho-style mashed potatoes
RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Falalala Fruit Bites
RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Sweet & Smokey Bites
Watch more KTVB Kitchen recipes:
See them all in our YouTube playlist here: