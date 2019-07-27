BOISE, Idaho — Byran Forcina's Eureka! Coffee-rubbed Ribeye Steak
- In a bowl, combine your favorite dry rub steak seasoning with ¼ cup finely ground espresso.
- Preheat grill, or preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- Brush each side of steak with cooking oil and season each side liberally with salt and pepper.
- Rub 2 TBSP of the coffee rub onto one side of steak.
- Cook the steak rub side down (either on the grill, or in cast iron pan over high heat) until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes. Flip the steak over and cook for two minutes.
- If cooking in a skillet, transfer steak to a baking sheet and cook in the oven to medium-rare doneness, about 8-10 minutes.
- Remove and let rest 5 minutes before slicing and serving.
