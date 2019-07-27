BOISE, Idaho — Byran Forcina's Eureka! Coffee-rubbed Ribeye Steak

  1. In a bowl, combine your favorite dry rub steak seasoning with ¼ cup finely ground espresso.
  2. Preheat grill, or preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
  3. Brush each side of steak with cooking oil and season each side liberally with salt and pepper.
  4. Rub 2 TBSP of the coffee rub onto one side of steak.
  5. Cook the steak rub side down (either on the grill, or in cast iron pan over high heat) until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes. Flip the steak over and cook for two minutes.
  6. If cooking in a skillet, transfer steak to a baking sheet and cook in the oven to medium-rare doneness, about 8-10 minutes.
  7. Remove and let rest 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

