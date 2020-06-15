KTVB Kitchen: How to cook simple and healthy sheet pan chicken fajitas

Chef Christina Murray walks us through how to cook healthy fajitas at home by using a sheet pan in the oven.

BOISE, Idaho — Chef Christina Murray’s Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Tacos (6 Servings)

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 teaspoons chili powder

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 2 teaspoons granulated garlic

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 pounds chicken tenderloins

• 3 bell peppers, cut into strips

• 1 red onion, cut into strips

• 1/3 cup cilantro, minced

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• Tortillas and Toppings

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line baking sheet with foil or parchment.

2. In bowl, combine chili powder, cumin, garlic, paprika, salt, and oil.

3. Add chicken, bell peppers, and onion, stir to evenly coat.

4. Place into oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until the chicken is 165F

5. When chicken is done, mix in cilantro and lime juice.

5. Serve with tortillas, top with cheese, sour cream, or salsa.

