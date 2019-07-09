BOISE, Idaho — Halibut Cheek Piccata

Ingredients:

12oz halibut cheeks (available at your local fish market)

1/2 C diced shallots

1 Tbsp capers, drained

1Tbsp chopped parsley

1/3 C heavy cream

1/2 lemon

1/3 C dry white wine

3 oz butter, cut in small cubes

Olive oil

Directions:

Coat saute pan with olive oil and heat on med-high.

Pat dry cheeks with paper towel and place in a hot pan.

Season with salt and pepper.

Braise for one minute on each side, until brown, but not cooked through. Set aside.

To the hot pan, add shallots and white wine, allowing to dry reduce (wine mostly evaporated out), approximately two minutes.

Add cubes of butter, moving pan constantly to melt, being careful not to burn. Cook until creamy.

Add cream, parsley, continually moving pan.

Add a splash of vermouth, capers, and a squeeze of lemon. Stir.

Add cheeks back to the pan and cook until sauce is thick and bubbly, and cheeks are cooked through to 165 degrees internal temperature.

Garnish with grated parmesan cheese.

Serve with rice, your favorite pasta, or roasted vegetables.

Bon Appétit!

Bacquet's Restaurant

1117 E Winding Creek Dr #150, Eagle, ID 83616

Reservations (208) 577-6238

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday - 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday - 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

