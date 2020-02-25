KTVB Kitchen: How to cook Cirque du Soleil's OVO favorites

Executive Chef Tiffany Cole whips up an Idaho-inspired dish.

BOISE, Idaho — Cirque du Soleil’s OVO Faves

Created by Chef Tiffany Cole (Spectrum Catering)

Roasted Garlic & Herb Potatoes

Ingredients

1/2 cup garlic cloves, peeled

3/4-1 cup olive oil

1.5 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes, medium dice

3-4 Tbsp reserved garlic oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

2 Tbsp chives, thinly sliced

Rosemary flowers to garnish

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Add garlic to a small baking pan and cover with olive oil, until the cloves are fully submerged. Add to the oven and bake until garlic is tender and is slightly golden.

3. Remove from the oven and strain, reserving the oil. Set aside to cool.

4. Meanwhile combine potatoes, garlic oil, sea salt & pepper. Toss well to coat. Place potatoes onto a baking sheet and roast until potatoes begin to brown.

5. Carefully remove the baking sheet from the oven and stir the potatoes. Add the rosemary to the roasted garlic cloves & sprinkle over the potatoes. Return the pan to the oven and cook for an additional 7-8 minutes, or until crisp & tender.

6. Transfer potatoes to a serving bowl. Top potatoes with chives and rosemary flowers. Serve immediately.

Lemon Parmesan Broccolini

Ingredients

1 pound broccolini

2 Tbsp olive oil

sea salt & ground black pepper

2 medium garlic cloves, peeled

1 medium lemon, zested and sliced into lemon cheeks

Freshly shaved Parmesan to taste

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Cut the broccolini crosswise at an angle, into 3-inch pieces. Place into a large bowl and toss to coat with 2 tbsp. olive oil, salt, pepper & micro planed garlic.

3. Add broccolini to a baking sheet & place in oven. Roast, until broccolini starts to get crispy around the edges (7-10 minutes)

4. Plate broccolini on a warm platter and squeeze lemon juice lightly over the top. Add shaved Parmesan and serve immediately.

Sautéed Shrimp with White Wine, Fresh Herbs and Heirloom Tomatoes

Ingredients

1 lb medium (cleaned) (or peeled & deveined) shrimp, patted dry with a paper towel

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1 med shallot, finely diced

6 lrg garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ cup dry white wine, like a sauvignon blanc

2 heirloom tomatoes, different colors, small dice

¼ cup thinly sliced fresh herbs (chives, tarragon, chervil)

2 lemons, 1 zested, 1 sliced into lemon cheeks

Flake salt for garnish

White pepper & sea salt to taste

Pinch of Aleppo Pepper

Preparation

1. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Place a medium skillet on medium-high heat. Add the oil and 1 tbsp of butter. When the butter is melted, add the shrimp and cook until bright pink and slightly underdone. Approximately 1-2 minutes per side. Remove the pan from the heat, and use a fish spatula to transfer the shrimp to a plate.

2. Return the skillet to medium-high heat. Add the shallot and cook until soft and translucent. Add the sliced garlic and Aleppo pepper. Cook until fragrant and garlic is very lightly toasted.

3. Quickly deglaze the pan with the white wine. Reduce the wine by half.

4. Add the heirloom tomatoes and shrimp back to the pan. Stir well to coat everything with sauce. Continue to cook, until shrimp is opaque.

5. Remove from the heat and toss in the lemon zest, the other 1 tbsp of butter & fresh herbs, reserving a pinch of herbs for garnish. Plate and top with fresh herbs & flake salt. Enjoy!

Watch more KTVB Kitchen recipes: