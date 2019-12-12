Sweet & Smokey Bites

1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate chunks or chips (semi-sweet chips can be substituted)

• 1/2 teaspoon olive oil

• 10 dried figs, cut into halves or quarters

• 1/3 cup chopped Smokehouse-type almonds

1. Add the chocolate and canola oil to a small microwave-safe dish. Microwave on HIGH for 60 seconds and stir until melted.

2. Line 8 x 13-inch baking dish with parchment or waxed paper for later.

3. Stab each fig half or quarter with a toothpick starting at the tip of the fig. Place chopped almonds in a small shallow dish.

4. Place each fig partly in the melted chocolate, then coat the chocolate with Almonds and place on parchment or waxed paper. Refrigerate until chilled. Serve immediately or store in a covered dish in the refrigerator until ready to serve!

