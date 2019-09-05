BOISE, Idaho —

Avocado Panzanella Salad

Mediterranean inspired salad features an assortment of colors and textures for a refreshing salad or appetizer! Fresh summer flavors from the avocados, tomatoes, basil and bell peppers.

2 c. cherry or grape tomatoes- cut in half

1 yellow or orange bell pepper- seeded and cut into 1 in cubes

1/3 c. thinly sliced pieces of red onion

½ c. fresh basil leaves – coarsely chopped or torn

1 lg. Avocado from Mexico- cubed

2 cups croutons or homemade croutons

Gently toss all ingredients together to blend. Drizzle with vinaigrette and allow to sit 20 minutes for flavors to combine with croutons.

Homemade dressing:

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar or champagne vinegar (or similar)

3 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Whisk all ingredients together in a 2 cup measure or similar. Store in refrigerator.

Crispy Avocado Asian Salad

Crispy Avocado Asian Salad

4 c shredded Napa cabbage

1 large carrot cut into thin strips

1/3 c fresh cilantro

1 ½ c cooked shelled edamame

1 large Avocado from Mexico- peel removed and sliced

½ cup toppings- toasted almonds

Combine ingredients into large bowl or 4 individual servings. Layer as desired.

In small below combine ingredients for Lime Peanut dressing and drizzle over salad upon serving.

Lime Peanut Dressing:

½ tsp chopped ginger

½ tsp minced garlic

¼ c natural style peanut butter

2 tbs low sodium soy sauce

1 tbs lime juice

6 tbs coconut milk

5 drops coconut extract (optional)

Sicilian Grilled Cheese Sandwich

The Sicilian Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Several familiar Mediterranean flavors and textures harmonize in this easy and satisfying vegetarian grilled cheese sandwich.

Ingredients

1 tsp. olive oil

4 slices of eggplant

garlic and herb seasoning to taste

2 slices of whole grain bread

2 slices Sargento® Blends® 5 Cheese Italian

1 Tbsp. olive bruschetta or tapenade (or pesto can be substituted)

1 Tbsp. toasted pine nuts

5 large basil leaves

Directions

1. Begin heating a nonstick skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Spray half of the pan generously with cooking spray and add the eggplant slices. Coat the top sides generously with cooking spray. If desired, you can substitute a teaspoon of olive oil for the cooking spray. When the bottom sides of the eggplant are lightly brown, turn the slices over to lightly brown the other sides. When done, remove eggplant slices to a plate.

2. Brush the tops of both slices of whole grain bread with olive oil, using a silicon brush or similar. Set one of the slices, oil side down on the other side of the nonstick skillet. Lay one or two slices of cheese on top of the bread slice. While the underside is crisping up, spread the olive bruschetta or tapenade (or pesto) over the top of the cheese slice(s) with a spoon and sprinkle toasted pine nuts over the top. Lay the eggplant slices and then the fresh basil leaves on top. Place the second slice of bread on top, oil side up.

3. When the underside is golden and crisp, flip the sandwich over to brown the other side (about 2 minutes more).

Hawaiian grilled cheese

The Hawaiian Grilled Cheese Sandwich

INGREDIENTS:

O Organics® olive oil cooking spray

2 slices Signature SELECT® Uncured Canadian Bacon

1 teaspoon O Organics® Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 slices 100% whole wheat or whole grain bread

1-2 slices Sargento® 2 Cheese Cheddar Blends

1 1/2 tablespoons Signature SELECT® pizza sauce or O Organics® marinara sauce

1 tablespoon chopped green onions/scallions (white and green)

2 large chunks fresh pineapple, thinly sliced, or one thinly sliced pineapple ring

Pro Tip: For a vegetarian version, omit the uncured Canadian bacon!

DIRECTIONS:

1. Begin heating a nonstick skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Spray a small area of the pan with cooking spray and add the 2 slices of Uncured Canadian Bacon. Coat the top sides with cooking spray. When the bottom side is lightly brown, turn the slices over to lightly brown the other side.

2. Meanwhile, brush the tops of both slices of whole grain bread with the olive oil using a brush. Set one of the slices, oil side down on the other side of the nonstick skillet. Lay one or two slices on top of the bread slice. While the underside is crisping up, spread the pizza sauce over the top of the cheese slice(s) and sprinkle chopped green onions over the sauce.

3. When the Canadian bacon is ready, place them on top of the green onions, then add the fresh pineapple and second slice of bread, oil side up. When the underside is golden, flip the sandwich over to brown the other side (about 2 minutes more). Enjoy!