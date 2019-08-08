BOISE, Idaho — This summer's trendy fruit is the fig.

Figs aren't the most common item in the kitchen, so why should people consider figs as a healthy alternative?



Here are some health facts about figs:

-Contribute high amounts of antioxidant plant compounds which may boost immunity, slow aging and prevent or reduce the risk for chronic diseases.

-Contain more calcium, potassium and iron than many other common fruits

-3-5 fresh or dried figs contribute 5 grams of fiber, 4% Daily Value for calcium, and 6% Daily Value for iron and potassium

-Like dates, figs are an easy way to add a source of natural sweetness

-Soluble fiber to support gut microbiome

Here are two fig recipes that Molly talked about on the News at Four:

1. Fast Fig Flatbread -

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 teaspoons O Organics® extra virgin olive oil

• 1 teaspoon O Organics® minced or chopped garlic

• Flatbread choices: 1 large whole grain Naan bread (about 4 ounces) or 2 whole grain tortillas or pita pockets or multigrain sandwich thins (4 halves)

• About 3 ounces (3/4 cup shredded) cheese of choice (O Organics® Italian blend, grated gruyere, thinly sliced fresh mozzarella or brie, crumbled goat, gorgonzola or blue cheese)

• About 3 fresh or dried figs, trim off tough tip then slice each width-wise and toss bottom slices

• 2-3 teaspoons Signature SELECT Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (or similar)

• 1 cup loosely packed shredded or whole arugula leaves



2. Blue Cheese Fig Bites

INGREDIENTS:

• 6 fresh or dried figs, remove tough tip and cut in half lengthwise

• 2 tablespoons blue cheese (stilton, gorgonzola, goat cheese or camembert can be substituted)

• Black pepper to taste (optional)

• 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest pieces (finely chopped if preferred)

• 12 walnut or pecan halves (toasted if desired)



How to Store fresh figs:

• Refrigerate as soon as possible and store up to 7 days

• Freeze by cleaning and freezing figs in a single layer on a baking sheet then pack into sealable bags for up to 6 months

