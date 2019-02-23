Pohley Richey’s Spring Pasta Primavera

4 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice (fresh squeezed)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 box (13.25 oz) whole grain spaghetti, cooked according to package directions

1 pound fresh asparagus spears, blanched

1 1/2 cups fresh pea pods

1 jar (8 oz) sundried tomatoes, drained and chopped

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup shaved parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

Zest of 1 lemon

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a heavy bottom saucepan over medium heat, sauté garlic until golden and fragrant. Add flour and stir. Deglaze with chicken stock, whisk until all lumps are gone, and mixture is bubbling and thickened. Whisk in milk, bring back to a boil so milk is incorporated and mixture thickened, whisk in mustard and lemon juice. Bring back to a boil while whisking. Sauce will be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Add cooked pasta, asparagus, pea pods and sundried tomatoes directly to pan, gently toss with tongs to coat with sauce. Divide onto 4 plates, top with fresh basil, shaved parmesan and lemon zest.

Optional: For added protein, top with cooked chicken breast, salmon or lean steak.

Pohley Richey, RD LD

Health and Wellness Dietitian

(208) 724-2815

