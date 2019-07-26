BOISE, Idaho — Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad

Marinade/Dressing

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp sea salt

Salad

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 Tbsp olive oil

5 cups Romaine lettuce leaves, washed and cut up into bite-size pieces

1 avocado, sliced

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup mini mozzarella cheese balls, halved

1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained

1/4 cup basil leaves, thinly sliced

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to season

For the marinade/dressing: Whisk marinade ingredients together in a small bowl.

Place chicken into a zip-lock plastic bag; pour 4 tablespoons of the marinade/dressing onto the chicken, reserving the remaining marinade/dressing for later. Seal the bag and evenly coat chicken in the marinade/dressing. Let marinate for 15 to 30 minutes.

Heat one tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet and place over medium-high heat. Remove chicken from plastic bag and discard marinade. Add chicken to the skillet and cook about 7 minutes per side until no longer pink and juices run clear. Remove from heat and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Slice chicken into strips. Prepare salad by arranging lettuce on a serving platter. Top with avocado slices, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts and sliced chicken. Top with basil strips; drizzle the remaining dressing and season with salt and pepper.

