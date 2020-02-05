x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

recipes

KTVB Kitchen: Chef Lou's seared beef rolls with peanut sauce

Chef Lou recreates a long-time favorite dish from his own kitchen after years of cooking in the KTVB kitchen.

BOISE, Idaho —

Chef Lou’s Seared Beef Rolls w/Peanut Sauce

Ingredients

½  lb. Top Sirloin, or Beef Tenderloin, trimmed, sliced ¼’ thick, cut into eight 5” X 2” pieces

8 Green Onions, trimmed and cut into 3 inch lengths

Salt & Pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon Sesame oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Apple Cider vinegar

Method

Divide the green onions into 8 groups. Roll slice of beef tightly around one group of onions. Secure with toothpick. Repeat with remaining onions and beef. Sprinkle all of the rolls with salt & pepper. Heat oil in skillet over medium high heat. Add meat rolls seam side down and cook one minute. Turn rolls over and continue cooking until all sides are evenly browned.  Reduce heat and add soy sauce, honey, & vinegar. Cook about a minute more. Remove meat rolls to serving platter and drizzle any remaining juices over them. Serve with Peanut Sauce(see recipe below)

Garlic Peanut Sauce

 

INGREDIENTS

4 ounces Peanut Butter

2/3 cup Heavy Cream

2 Tablespoons Soy Sauce

2 cloves minced Garlic

Cayenne Pepper, to taste

2 Teaspoons Sesame Oil

METHOD

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Warm over medium high heat until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Keep warm until ready to serve.

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Thai curry coconut peanut topper & Sicilian pizza

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: Toad in the hole

RELATED: KTVB Kitchen: How to make Huckleberry Hand Pies

Watch more KTVB Kitchen recipes

See all of our featured recipes and how to cook them in our YouTube playlist: