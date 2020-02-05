KTVB Kitchen: Chef Lou's seared beef rolls with peanut sauce

BOISE, Idaho —
Chef Lou’s Seared Beef Rolls w/Peanut Sauce
Ingredients
½ lb. Top Sirloin, or Beef Tenderloin, trimmed, sliced ¼’ thick, cut into eight 5” X 2” pieces
8 Green Onions, trimmed and cut into 3 inch lengths
Salt & Pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon Sesame oil
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons Apple Cider vinegar
Method
Divide the green onions into 8 groups. Roll slice of beef tightly around one group of onions. Secure with toothpick. Repeat with remaining onions and beef. Sprinkle all of the rolls with salt & pepper. Heat oil in skillet over medium high heat. Add meat rolls seam side down and cook one minute. Turn rolls over and continue cooking until all sides are evenly browned. Reduce heat and add soy sauce, honey, & vinegar. Cook about a minute more. Remove meat rolls to serving platter and drizzle any remaining juices over them. Serve with Peanut Sauce(see recipe below)
Garlic Peanut Sauce
INGREDIENTS
4 ounces Peanut Butter
2/3 cup Heavy Cream
2 Tablespoons Soy Sauce
2 cloves minced Garlic
Cayenne Pepper, to taste
2 Teaspoons Sesame Oil
METHOD
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Warm over medium high heat until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Keep warm until ready to serve.
