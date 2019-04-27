INGREDIENTS

For the filling:

3 C. Berries (blueberries, cherries, etc. fresh or frozen)

1 T. Cornstarch

For the crisp topping:

2 C. Gluten-Free Rolled Oats (not quick cooking)

½ C. Pecans, chopped

¼ C. Coconut, unsweetened, shredded

¼ C. Maple Syrup, Honey, or Agave

¼ C. Coconut Oil (melted) or Olive Oil

1 T. Cinnamon

1 T. Chia Seed

Pinch of Salt

HOW TO PREPARE

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease 8 x 8 baking dish. Sprinkle fruit in dish evenly. Sprinkle with corn starch, fold gently. Combine oats, pecans, coconut, cinnamon, and salt in medium bowl. Drizzle with maple syrup and coconut oil, stir until combined. Spread evenly on top of fruit in baking dish. Bake at 375 for 35-40 minutes or until top is bubbly and golden.

