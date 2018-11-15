Just over a week to go until Thanksgiving and then all of the traditional trimmings will be on the menu.

This week, we are sharing some of our favorite family holiday traditions with you.

Bri Eggers take us into her kitchen to share one of her family's favorite holiday recipes – a special cranberry sauce handed to her by her great-grandmother.

Great-grandma Myrtle’s homemade cranberry sauce

1 bag - or 4 cups cranberries

2 cups sugar (or 1 cup if you prefer your cranberry sauce to be more tart than sweet)

1 cup water

Rinse off the cranberries, and then put them on the stove top with one cup of water to boil.

They start to pop - you can hear them when they're done.

Take them off the heat and let them cool slightly - and then bring them over to your foley mill. You could use an immersion blender too!

Press out the sauce and throw the collected berry peels (in your foley mill) away.

Add your sugar - and any extra flavor you might like: lemon zest, mint, bourbon, ginger, etc.

Put the sauce in a Tupperware or mold in the fridge to chill overnight.

