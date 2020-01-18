Recipe: Korean-style 'football ribs' by Brown Shuga Soul Food

Get one or two slabs of ribs; season and cook as desired (examples: smoker, oven, pressure cooker, grill)

Boil all sauce ingredients for about 10 minutes to thicken. Brush sauce on the ribs when they're within 15 minutes of being done (the meat will shrink back to expose the ends of the bones). Put in the oven to carmelize sauce on ribs. Garnish with chopped green onions.