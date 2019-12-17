Idaho-style mashed potatoes

INGREDIENTS:

¾ cup Chobani® Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt

3 pounds Idaho® Russet potatoes, peeled and diced

½ cup unsalted butter

½ cup whole milk

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

¼ cup finely chopped chives



DIRECTIONS:

1. Cook Idaho® Potatoes in a pot of salted, boiling water until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain and return the potatoes to the pot and

mash with a potato masher.



2. In a small sauce pan, bring butter and milk to a simmer and cook on low until butter is melted. Add mixture to Idaho® Potatoes and stir to combine. If necessary, mash Idaho® Potatoes further for smooth consistency.



Optional: For a smoother consistency, place boiled Idaho® Potatoes in a stand mixer or use a hand mixer to whip until smooth.



3. Add yogurt, salt, and pepper. Stir until fully incorporated.



4. Transfer the Idaho® Potatoes to a serving bowl. Garnish with chives.

