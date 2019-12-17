Idaho-style mashed potatoes
INGREDIENTS:
¾ cup Chobani® Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt
3 pounds Idaho® Russet potatoes, peeled and diced
½ cup unsalted butter
½ cup whole milk
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
¼ cup finely chopped chives
DIRECTIONS:
1. Cook Idaho® Potatoes in a pot of salted, boiling water until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain and return the potatoes to the pot and
mash with a potato masher.
2. In a small sauce pan, bring butter and milk to a simmer and cook on low until butter is melted. Add mixture to Idaho® Potatoes and stir to combine. If necessary, mash Idaho® Potatoes further for smooth consistency.
Optional: For a smoother consistency, place boiled Idaho® Potatoes in a stand mixer or use a hand mixer to whip until smooth.
3. Add yogurt, salt, and pepper. Stir until fully incorporated.
4. Transfer the Idaho® Potatoes to a serving bowl. Garnish with chives.
Watch more KTVB Kitchen recipes:
See them all in our YouTube playlist here: