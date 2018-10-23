Hearty Turkey and Bean Pumpkin Chili (serves 8)

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 pound 99% lean ground turkey

1 small sweet onion, chopped

1 small green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup low sodium chicken broth

1 (15-ounce) can diced stewed tomatoes

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce) can 100% pure pumpkin puree

2 Tbsp chili powder

1 tsp chipotle powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp each sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat olive oil in a large soup pot placed over medium-high heat. Add ground turkey and cook until browned. Add onion and bell pepper and cook until onions are translucent. Add broth, tomatoes, tomato sauce, beans and pumpkin puree, stirring until combined.

Stir in chili powder, chipotle powder, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, cinnamon, salt and black pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10-15 minutes or longer, if you have time, to allow flavors to meld together.

Serve with your favorite chili toppings like plain Greek yogurt, shredded cheese, chopped green onion and/or chopped avocado.

