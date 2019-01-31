If you're hosting a Super Bowl party or are just looking for a new comfort food recipe, Mark Anderson, star of Food Network's "The Grill Dads," has the perfect recipe for pizza lovers.

Detroit-Style 3-Meat Pizza

Technique tip: Make sure you get cheese all the way around the edge to get the signature Detroit-style crispy cheese.

Swap option: You can use any of your favorite pizza toppings

Special equipment: A Detroit-style pizza pan works best for this recipe, but you can also use lasagna pan or roasting pan.

Ingredients

PIZZA SAUCE

28 ounces San Marzano whole peeled tomatoes

1/3 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic

Fresh basil leaves

Salt

1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes

PIZZA

Olive oil

1 pound pizza dough, at room temperature

8 ounces shredded mozzarella

8 ounces shredded Wisconsin brick cheese

3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 cup pizza sauce (recipe above)

3 links grilled Italian sausage, chopped

6 strips smoked thick-cut bacon, cooked

6 to 9 thinly sliced sopressata (depending on the size)

Preparation

For the pizza sauce:

Put all the sauce ingredients in a food processor and purée.

For the pizza:

1. Liberally coat the pan with olive oil. Add the dough and turn to coat in oil. Push the dough out to the edges and let it rest for 1-2 hours. It should rise a bit and fill out to the corners.

2. Place in a 450°F to 500°F degree grill over indirect heat or on a pizza stone for four minutes. Remove and cover with sauce, cheeses (must make it to the edge to crisp). Then, add the sausage and bacon and top with the soppressata. Put it back in the oven and cook 12-15 minutes until the cheese is golden brown..

3. Remove and let it rest in pan for a few minutes to avoid cheese slide. Remove and top with grated Pecorino Romano cheese. Slice into 8 pieces and serve.