BOISE — EUREKA! CHICKEN NACHOS
5 cups tortilla chips
4 oz. pulled cooked chicken
3 oz. mashed black beans
4 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
2 oz. chipotle sauce
2 oz. avocado-tomatillo sauce
2 TBSP diced tomatoes
1 oz. sour cream
Sliced jalapenos
Cilantro sprigs
METHOD:
1. Layer half the chips in the bottom of a large salad bowl.
2. Dabble black beans over tortilla chips.
3. Cover the chips with half the pulled chicken.
4. Sprinkle half the cheese over the chicken layer.
5. Repeat 1-4.
6. Microwave for 2 ½ minutes to melt the cheese and heat the ingredients.
7. If you have a convection oven, warm for 3 minutes to melt cheese.
8. Dabble with chipotle and avocado-tomatillo sauces.
9. Top with sour cream, jalapeno slices and cilantro sprigs.