BOISE — EUREKA! CHICKEN NACHOS

5 cups tortilla chips

4 oz. pulled cooked chicken

3 oz. mashed black beans

4 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

2 oz. chipotle sauce

2 oz. avocado-tomatillo sauce

2 TBSP diced tomatoes

1 oz. sour cream

Sliced jalapenos

Cilantro sprigs

METHOD:

1. Layer half the chips in the bottom of a large salad bowl.

2. Dabble black beans over tortilla chips.

3. Cover the chips with half the pulled chicken.

4. Sprinkle half the cheese over the chicken layer.

5. Repeat 1-4.

6. Microwave for 2 ½ minutes to melt the cheese and heat the ingredients.

7. If you have a convection oven, warm for 3 minutes to melt cheese.

8. Dabble with chipotle and avocado-tomatillo sauces.

9. Top with sour cream, jalapeno slices and cilantro sprigs.

