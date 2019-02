BOISE, Idaho — INGREDIENTS



1 block Velveeta

2 cans of Ro-Tel tomatoes

PREPARATION



Cut Velveeta into cubes.

Place in a saucepan. Empty contents of Ro-Tel in saucepan with cheese.

Melt over medium heat while stirring for 15 minutes until smooth

Serve with tortilla chips. Keep warm in a Crock-Pot or chafing dish.



There are numerous varieties of ways to use the base dip. Here are some favorites. Top with one or more:

Sour cream

Bacon

Green onions

Beef

Chicken

Cilantro

parsley

Jalapeño

Green chili