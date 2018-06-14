Chimichurri Chicken Satay

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Chimichurri Sauce:

2 cups fresh parsley, stems removed

1 cup fresh cilantro, stems removed

2 Tbs fresh oregano leaves

4 cloves garlic

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

Chicken:

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, about 1 pound

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

Directions

1. Preheat grill to medium (375º-425º). In a food processor, add parsley, cilantro, oregano, garlic, oil, wine, salt and pepper. Pulse to combine ingredients. Sauce should have coarse pieces of herb. Divide chimichurri sauce into two small bowls, reserving one bowl.

2. Pound chicken thighs to about 1/4-inch thickness, then cut thigh in half lengthwise. Thread chicken onto skewer using a under and over motion. Repeat until each thigh is on a skewer. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Brush skewers on both sides with chimichurri sauce. Grill first side for 4-5 minutes. Flip, brush with additional sauce and grill for 4-6 minutes, or until internal temperature of 160º is reached. Serve with reserved chimichurri sauce.

