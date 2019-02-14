Chef Shel Leigh’s Vegan, GF Chocolate Cheesecake

CRUST

1 cup packed dates

1 1/2 cups raw walnuts (sub almonds or rolled oats)

3 Tbsp. Cacao

1 tsp. Espresso powder

1 pinch sea salt

FILLING

1 1/2 cups raw cashews (soaked overnight)

1 large lemon, juiced

1/4 melted coconut oil

1 14-ounce can full-fat coconut milk

7 ounces dairy-free dark

1/4 cup maple syrup

Instructions

Add crust ingredients to food processor and process until a fine crumble

Press crumble into spring form pan using the heel of your hand to create a smooth, even crust

Place prepared crust in the freezer while assembling the filling

Add all filling ingredients to Vitamix and process until smooth and creamy

Pour batter on top of crust and return to freezer

Freeze for four hours and then allow 15-30 minutes to defrost before serving. Will keep at room temperature for several hours, in the refrigerator for several days, or in the freezer for several weeks.

Notes

Add any variety of topping and or filling. Peanut butter is a favorite addition in our house.