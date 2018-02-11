Chef Lou’s Green Tomato Walnut Bread

Ingredients

4 cups flour

1 cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

3 beaten eggs

¾ cup melted butter

½ cup orange juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups chopped toasted walnuts

Orange Glaze (see recipe below)

1 very thin sliced green tomato, optional

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 2 loaf pans with butter and flour.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt in a mixing bowl. Form a well in the center.

Mix together eggs, butter orange juice, and vanilla extract in another container. Add this mixture to the dry ingredients and stir just until moistened. Mix in the green tomatoes and walnuts. If the batter looks dry, add a little more orange juice(some green tomatoes have less moisture than others).

Turn the mixture into the prepared baking pans. Bake for 55 minutes to an hour, turning the pans front to back halfway through, or until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean.

Transfer to a wire rack; cool for 15 minutes, then remove the bread from the pans and cool completely before serving. Drizzle with orange glaze, and top with the thin sliced green tomatoes, if desired.

To make Orange Glaze- whisk together 3 tablespoons orange juice and 2 cups powdered sugar until combined.

To toast the walnuts, lay them on a cookie sheet and toast in a 350-degree oven for 6 to 8 minutes, until lightly brown.

