Chef Lou's recipe for crispy asparagus fries
12-15 fresh asparagus spears, washed and trimmed
1 egg, slightly beaten
1 cup seltzer water
1 cup rice flour
1 cup all-purpose flour
salt & pepper
1 tsp granulated garlic
Mix the egg with the seltzer water. Add dry ingredients and mix well to make a batter. (If too thick, add water.) Coat asparagus spears in batter and fry in one inch of hot vegetable oil for 1-2 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy. Remove from oil and drain on paper towel. Serve hot with dipping sauce.
DIPPING SAUCE
1 TBSP wasabi paste (or make paste from wasabi powder and water)
1 TBSP sriracha sauce (optional to taste)
1/3 cup mayonnaise
Mix well and put in a small bowl alongside asparagus fries.