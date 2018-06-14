Chef Lou's recipe for crispy asparagus fries

12-15 fresh asparagus spears, washed and trimmed

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 cup seltzer water

1 cup rice flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

salt & pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

Mix the egg with the seltzer water. Add dry ingredients and mix well to make a batter. (If too thick, add water.) Coat asparagus spears in batter and fry in one inch of hot vegetable oil for 1-2 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy. Remove from oil and drain on paper towel. Serve hot with dipping sauce.

DIPPING SAUCE

1 TBSP wasabi paste (or make paste from wasabi powder and water)

1 TBSP sriracha sauce (optional to taste)

1/3 cup mayonnaise

Mix well and put in a small bowl alongside asparagus fries.

