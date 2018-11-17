Chef Lou's Brine-Soaked Citrus Roast Turkey

Ingredients:

For Brine

2-1/2 gallons water

1 cup sea salt

¾ cup honey

6 cloves garlic

6 bay leaves

1 tablespoon sage

1 tablespoon rosemary

1-1/2 tablespoons Black Peppercorns

20-24-lb. Whole turkey

Method

Bring all ingredients to a boil, then turn off heat and chill. Soak the turkey in the brine, covered, in the refrigerator, for at least 8 hours. Remove from brine and pat dry. Discard brine.

For Turkey

1 lemon cut in half

1 orange cut in ½

1 onion cut in ½

¼ cup sage leaves

¼ cup thyme leaves

¼ cup rosemary leaves

¼ cup black pepper

3 tablespoons sea salt

¼ cup granulated garlic

1-2 cups water

Method

Mix all spices together well. Dry Turkey off. Rub inside cavity with spices. Stuff cavity with cut lemon, cut orange, and cut onion. Rub outside of bird completely with spices. Place on rack in roasting pan. Pour water in pan. Cover loosely with foil. Bake in a preheated 325-degree oven for 4 to 4-1/2 hours. (Turkey should be at 165 degrees internal temperature).

Chef Lou's Baked Cranberry Crumble

Ingredients

2 cans (15 oz. cans) whole berry cranberry sauce

2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ cup chopped pecans (or walnuts)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup room temperature butter

Method

Combine flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans, salt and butter until crumbly. Split in half.

Butter an 8X8 baking dish. Place half the flour mix in bottom of dish. Press evenly in pan.

Pour the 2 cans cranberries over mixture. Sprinkle other half of flour mix over cranberries.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until hot and bubbly and lightly browned.

