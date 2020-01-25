Cauliflower Poppers with Dipping Sauces

1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets (this recipe also works great with broccoli)

Method:

Serve poppers with one or both sauces for dipping. Poppers are also fabulous as a filling for tacos: fill corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, diced onion, cilantro, avocado and cauliflower poppers. Drizzle Sweet Honey Lime BBQ sauce on top.