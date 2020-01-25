Cauliflower Poppers with Dipping Sauces

BOISE, Idaho —
Ingredients
1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets (this recipe also works great with broccoli)
1 cup almond milk or oat milk, plain, unsweetened
2 teaspoons malt vinegar
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 ½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 cup panko
Buffalo Sauce:
¼ cup plant-based butter
1-2 Tbsp. Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, to taste
Sweet Honey Lime BBQ:
½ cup Barbecue sauce
¼ cup honey
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Juice of 1 lime (1-2 Tbsp.)
Method:
For the poppers:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Arrange 3 vessels for dredging cauliflower pieces in: first with flour, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, whisked to combine; second with almond or oat milk and vinegar (mixed); and third with panko (start with a little panko and add more as needed).
- Dredge cauliflower florets in flour mixture, then dunk in milk/vinegar mixture, lastly coat in panko. Place fully coated cauliflower florets on parchment paper in single layer.
- Bake at 450 degrees for 18 minutes.
- While baking, make sauces.
For the sauces:
- Buffalo sauce: melt plant-based butter in microwave safe dish. Add Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, whisk to combine.
- Sweet Honey Lime BBQ Sauce: combine barbecue sauce, honey, garlic powder and lime juice in a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat until honey is melted, whisk to thoroughly combine.
Serve poppers with one or both sauces for dipping. Poppers are also fabulous as a filling for tacos: fill corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, diced onion, cilantro, avocado and cauliflower poppers. Drizzle Sweet Honey Lime BBQ sauce on top.
