Cauliflower Poppers with Dipping Sauces

A healthy appetizer recipe from dietitian Pohley Richey. It's a 'super' snack to enjoy at a football viewing party.

BOISE, Idaho —

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets (this recipe also works great with broccoli)

1 cup almond milk or oat milk, plain, unsweetened

2 teaspoons malt vinegar

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cup panko

Buffalo Sauce:

¼ cup  plant-based butter

1-2 Tbsp. Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, to taste

Sweet Honey Lime BBQ:

½ cup Barbecue sauce

¼ cup honey

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Juice of 1 lime (1-2 Tbsp.)

Method:

For the poppers:

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.  Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Arrange 3 vessels for dredging cauliflower pieces in:  first with flour, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, whisked to combine; second with almond or oat milk and vinegar (mixed); and third with panko (start with a little panko and add more as needed).
  • Dredge cauliflower florets in flour mixture, then dunk in milk/vinegar mixture, lastly coat in panko.  Place fully coated cauliflower florets on parchment paper in single layer.
  • Bake at 450 degrees for 18 minutes.
  • While baking, make sauces.

For the sauces:

  • Buffalo sauce:  melt plant-based butter in microwave safe dish.  Add Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, whisk to combine.
  • Sweet Honey Lime BBQ Sauce:  combine barbecue sauce, honey, garlic powder and lime juice in a small saucepan.  Heat over medium heat until honey is melted, whisk to thoroughly combine.

Serve poppers with one or both sauces for dipping.  Poppers are also fabulous as a filling for tacos:  fill corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, diced onion, cilantro, avocado and cauliflower poppers.  Drizzle Sweet Honey Lime BBQ sauce on top.

