Cajun Cooler Corn (Feeds up to 100 people)

Clean 48 quart cooler (best to start new or wash an old one out with soap and water)

50 ears of corn shucked and halved

4 cubes of butter

2 cups Cajun seasoning

Leave cooler with lid open in direct sun for 3-5 hours if possible

Boil 15- 20 quarts of water in a large pot, pour water in cooler and close lid right away. Leave water in cooler for at least 1 hour. Boil another 15-20 quarts of water. Empty the first batch of water and add shucked corn to the cooler, add the new pot of boiling water. Close the lid on the cooler right away and place something heavy on the cooler to make sure there is a tight seal. Leave in the sun if possible for 75 minutes. Drain water using the spout at the bottom of the cooler. Quickly open lid and throw 4 cubes of butter, toss two cups of cajun seasoning in and close lid. Let the cooler sit for 15 minutes shaking it periodically allowing the butter and seasoning to coat the corn. Serve from the cooler.

Clean your cooler after using it? Empty all the contents and use a paper towel to wipe up as much as you can. Add a pot of boiling water and dawn soap. Use a sponge to wipe down the sides and bottom with the water and soap.

© 2018 KTVB