Bacon Mac & Cheese

Serves 8-10

3 lbs. al dente penne pasta / 1/2 cup dried basil / salt & pepper

1 cup grated monterey jack cheese / 1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded parmesan / 1 1/2 cup heavy cream

12 slices bacon, cooked and chopped / 4 medium tomatoes, sliced

12 sliced cremini mushrooms / 12 slices provolone

Pre-heat over 350 degrees

In a large mixing bowl, combine cooked pasta, basil, salt & pepper, jack, cheddar and parmesan cheeses.

Transfer pasta mixture into an 8" x 12" oven safe dish then top with heavy cream, bacon, tomato, mushroom and provolone.

Cover with greased foil then bake for 12-15 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 4-5 minutes or until cheese is golden.

When done, remove from oven and enjoy!

