BOISE — Admit it or not, we've all been there.

Guests gathered at the table in anticipation of diving into a nap-inducing Thanksgiving feast, and you with the carving knife diving into the pièce de résistance: the turkey.

But then, disaster strikes. You cut into the bird, and you ask yourself: "How do I carve this thing again?" Or worse, it's so dry that it'll have your guests requesting: "More milk, please."

But the epic turkey fail doesn't need to happen, thanks to Chef Yvonne from Brown Shuga Soul Food in Boise. She spent some time with us in the KTVB kitchen to show us how to cook and carve the perfect bird.

FIRST THINGS FIRST:

- Always defrost your frozen turkey in the refrigerator several days before cooking.

- Make sure you clean up with antibacterial spray or bleach after handling raw turkey.

- Rinse and pat dry with paper towels.

- Oil skin.

PREPARING AND COOKING THE TURKEY

- Apply seasonings to taste inside and outside the bird.

- Remove giblet packet and neck if present.

- Don't stuff the turkey. Cook stuffing separately in a casserole dish.

- Roast turkey according to package instructions. Usually at 350 degrees for 3.5 hours.

- Use a thermometer and look for a temperature of 180 degrees in the thickest part of the thigh.

- Tent turkey loosely with foil, and let rest for half an hour before carving.

TIME FOR CARVING!

- With a sharp knife, take off legs, thighs and wings.

- Put knife at top of breastbone and follow ribcage down on both sides of breast meat. Slice breast in portions.

- Place all meat on platter.

- Save bones for stock.

