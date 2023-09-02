Super Bowl snacks: Asian chicken lettuce wraps

BOISE, Idaho — Recipe serves 6-8 people.
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. cooking oil
½ lb. ground chicken (optional: ground turkey, beef or pork or diced tofu)
1 tsp. minced garlic (about 2 cloves)
3/4 cup mushrooms, diced
1 medium onion, diced
¼ cup Hoisin sauce
2 Tbsp. soy sauce
1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
1 Tbsp. grated/ground ginger
One 8 oz. can water chestnuts, chopped
2 green onions, thinly sliced
Salt / Pepper
1 head lettuce (iceberg, romaine or buttercrunch) – separated, washed & patted dry
½ cup crushed cashews or peanuts (optional)
Crispy Chinese noodles (optional)
Method
Brown chicken or other options in hot oil for 3-5 min. Drain off excess grease.
- Stir in garlic, onion, mushrooms, Hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar and ginger. Simmer for 1-2 min.
- Stir in water chestnuts and green onions. Simmer for another 1-2 min.
- Add salt/pepper to taste.
- Serve hot on cool lettuce leaves. Top with crushed cashews if desired. Eat taco style.
Option: put crispy noodles on lettuce leaves, then top with chicken filling.
