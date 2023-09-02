x
Recipes

Super Bowl snacks: Asian chicken lettuce wraps

The title says "chicken," but with this recipe, you have multiple options for tackling your gameday guests' appetites.

BOISE, Idaho — Recipe serves 6-8 people.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. cooking oil

½ lb. ground chicken (optional: ground turkey, beef or pork or diced tofu)

1 tsp. minced garlic (about 2 cloves)

3/4 cup mushrooms, diced

1 medium onion, diced

¼ cup Hoisin sauce

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. grated/ground ginger

One 8 oz. can water chestnuts, chopped

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Salt / Pepper

1 head lettuce (iceberg, romaine or buttercrunch) – separated, washed & patted dry

½ cup crushed cashews or peanuts (optional)

Crispy Chinese noodles (optional)

Method

Brown chicken or other options in hot oil for 3-5 min. Drain off excess grease.

  • Stir in garlic, onion, mushrooms, Hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar and ginger. Simmer for 1-2 min.
  • Stir in water chestnuts and green onions. Simmer for another 1-2 min.
  • Add salt/pepper to taste.
  • Serve hot on cool lettuce leaves. Top with crushed cashews if desired. Eat taco style.

 Option: put crispy noodles on lettuce leaves, then top with chicken filling.

Check out more Super Bowl snack ideas in this YouTube playlist:

