Roasted Squash and Cranberry Salad

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Roasted butternut squash tossed with dried cranberries and sunflower seed kernels for a delicious autumnal salad.

Ingredients

1 lb delicate acorn or butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed (2 cups)

1 tsp finely chopped fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed

3 Tbs plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 pkg (6 oz.) mixed leafy green salad blend

Salt and ground black pepper

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 Tbs white balsamic vinegar

2 Tbs roasted sunflower kernels or pumpkin seeds, toasted

1 Tbs finely chopped shallot

1 tsp Dijon-style mustard

Directions

Spread: Squash evenly on non-stick baking sheet and drizzle with 2 teaspoons olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, 25 to 30 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.

Mix: balsamic vinegar, shallot, mustard and thyme in small bowl. Whisk in remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.

Combine: salad blend, squash, cranberries and sunflower kernels in large bowl. Drizzle with reserved vinaigrette; toss to coat.

Pro tip: Top salad with slices of cooked pork tenderloin for a complete entrée!

Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Apple Disks

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1/4 cup raw honey

2 Tbs molasses

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ground ginger

1 lb lean pork tenderloin

2 large Granny Smith apples, sliced horizontally into 1/2 inch disks

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Directions

1. Preheat grill to medium-high (450º-475º). In a small bowl whisk together honey, molasses, garlic and ginger. Set aside.

2. Place pork onto center of grill, close lid and cook for 15-20 minutes or until internal temperature of 145º is reached, turning tenderloin and brushing on honey mixture every 4 minutes.

3. On a cutting board, slice apples horizontally into 1/2 inch disks and sprinkle with cinnamon. During the last 4-5 minutes of cooking the pork, place apples on grill beside tenderloin and grill about 2 minutes per side or until they have good grill marks, but are not overly soft.

4. Remove tenderloin, tent with aluminum foil and let rest 10 minutes (tenderloin should reach 155º before serving).

Honey Pork Tenderloin Kabobs

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Pork paired with fruit and vegetables is grilled kabob-style with a zesty glaze.

Ingredients

1/2 cup bourbon, or 2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup mustard

1 tsp dry tarragon

3-4 sweet potatoes or butternut squash cut into 24 one-inch cubes

1 1/2 lbs pork tenderloin, cut into 24 one-inch cubes

4 medium ripe peaches, unpeeled, pitted, and quartered

4 green peppers, each cut into 4 two-inch pieces

8 yellow onions, each cut into 4 two-inch pieces

Olive oil, for grilling

Directions

1. Mix first four ingredients in a bowl; stir well and set glaze aside. Steam or boil sweet potatoes until crisp-tender.

2. Thread 3 sweet potato cubes, 3 pork cubes, 2 peach quarters, 4 green pepper pieces and 4 onion pieces alternately onto each of eight 10-inch skewers.

3. Brush kabobs with honey glaze mixture. Don't forget to lightly oil the grill. Grill over medium-hot coals for 5 minutes a side or until thoroughly heated, basting occasionally with glaze.

Roasted Acorn Squash with Sweet Lime Vinaigrette

Servings: 6

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

SQUASH:

2 medium acorn squash, halved, seeds and pulp cleaned out and discarded

2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

VINAIGRETTE:

2 Tbs extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1 Tbs fresh lime juice

2 Tbs chopped fresh cilantro

2 Tbs light brown sugar

1/4 tsp chili garlic sauce (optional, can add more to taste for spicier vinaigrette)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

Slice the acorn squash into 1/2-inch slices. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Place the squash in an even layer on two large, rimmed baking sheets.

Roast for 25-30 minutes until tender.

While the squash is roasting, whisk together all the vinaigrette ingredients and set aside.

Remove the squash from the oven, carefully lifting the squash from the baking pan with a flat spatula and transferring to a serving dish or platter, flipping the squash so the golden, browned side is facing up. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and serve immediately.

