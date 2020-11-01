30 Minute Sheet Pan Gnocchi 2 Ways

By Chef Christina Murray

Italian Sausage with Gnocchi, Fennel, and Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

1-16-ounce package of Gnocchi, frozen

1-16-ounce package of Italian Sausage (casing removed)

3 T. Olive Oil

2 T. Red Wine Vinegar

1 T. Garlic, minced

1 T. Fennel Seeds

½ t. Black Pepper, ground

2 t. Salt

2 t. Italian Seasoning

1 Cup Kale, torn

1 Small Red Onion, sliced

1 Fennel Bulb, bulb only, halved, cored, and cut into bite-size pieces

2 Sweet Potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1-inch pieces

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425. Add oil, vinegar, garlic, fennel seeds, pepper, and salt to a mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Add gnocchi, sausage, onion, kale, fennel bulb, and sweet potatoes to the mixing bowl. Mix until evenly coated. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread onto sheet pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes until veggies are crisp tender, stirring once halfway.

Gnocchi with Tomatoes, Basil, and Mozzarella

Ingredients:

1 -16-ounce package of Gnocchi, frozen

1- Pint Cherry Tomatoes

1 Medium Yellow Onion, chopped

1 T. Olive Oil

2 t. Garlic Powder

½ t. Salt

½ t. Black Pepper

1 t. Italian Seasoning

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, for topping

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl stir together oil, garlic powder, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and red pepper. Add gnocchi, tomatoes, onions to the bowl, fold to combine. Spread on the baking sheet.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, tossing once during cook time. The tomatoes should have burst when it is ready. Serve with additional olive oil, basil and cheese.