COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A north Idaho restaurant was recognized by People magazine as having the best sandwich in Idaho.

Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese in Coeur d’Alene was honored for their Cubano sandwich.

The sandwich consists of mojo-basted pork shoulder, swiss cheese, smoked ham, roasted garlic and dijonnaise.

People teamed up with the online restaurant guide, The Infatuation, to pick the best sandwiches in each state and Washington D.C.

On Facebook, Meltz said, “We are humbled, honored and so grateful for all of our fans who keep us focused on creating the craziest, most Extreme Grilled Cheese!”

This isn’t the first time Meltz has been recognized for their food. In 2018, they were named one of the top sandwich shops in America by Thrillist. In 2017, Buzzfeed said they had the best grilled cheese in Idaho.

Meltz is located at 1735 W. Kathleen Avenue in Coeur d’Alene.

