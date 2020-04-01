COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A survey done by Eat This, Not That magazine and Yelp named Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese in Coeur d’Alene Idaho’s best place to grab a grilled cheese sandwich.

Eat This, Not That identified restaurants on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘grilled cheese,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘grilled cheese,’ according to Yelp.

After they reviewed the top two or three grilled cheeses in every state according to Yelp’s data, the magazine narrowed down the option to one business that got particularly stand-out reviews. The winning restaurants range from fast-casual joints, like Meltz, to posh restaurants like Muffaletta’s in Dillon, Montana.

The magazine said about Meltz:

“As they say, don’t judge a book by its cover – because this place in a gas station parking lot is almost always jam-packed due to its award-winning gourmet grilled cheeses. The rotating selection often changes with the seasons (or at the chef’s whim), and it has plenty of innovative options.

“One popular choice is the Pepperosa, with pepperoni, creamy tomato, roasted garlic and basil sauce. Another is the Border Patrol, with jalapeno bacon, buttermilk fired onions and ranch.”

Back in May, People Magazine named Meltz’s Cubano sandwich the best grilled cheese in Idaho. The sandwich consists of mojo-basted pork shoulder, swiss cheese, smoked ham, roasted garlic and dijonnaise.

You can find Washington’s most popular grilled cheese at Beecher’s Handmade Cheese in Seattle. The lineup includes melts with basil and tomato, kimchi, smoked turkey, and roast beef with arugula.

RELATED: People Magazine says Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese has best sandwich in Idaho

RELATED: Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese named top sandwich shop in America

RELATED: BuzzFeed names local grilled cheese best in Idaho