KTVB Kitchen with Chef Steve Topple: Seafood Paella

Seafood Paella
Serve 4
½ yellow onion, peeled and diced
2 cloves of garlic peeled and chopped
6 oz of cooked Chorizo
4 giant Scallops
8 Shrimp peeled and deveined
8 live Mussels Cleaned
1 cup of cooked mixed peppers
2 cups of cooked basmati rice flavored with turmeric
2 cups of tomato stock/ vegetable or chicken will work
1 tablespoon of olive oil
Salt and pepper
Chopped parsley for garnish
Smoked paprika for garnish
Preheat oven to 400F, preheat a paella pan with little olive oil, add in onion and garlic cook until soft and translucent, add in scallops, mussels, shrimp and cook for 2 minutes stirring continually, add in chorizo, peppers, season with salt and pepper, add in rice stir together then add in stock, cook on stovetop until a boil is achieved, then place into oven and cook for 15 minutes, finish with chopped parsley and paprika, serve and enjoy.
