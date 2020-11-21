KTVB Kitchen with Chef Steve Topple: Seafood Paella

Preheat oven to 400F, preheat a paella pan with little olive oil, add in onion and garlic cook until soft and translucent, add in scallops, mussels, shrimp and cook for 2 minutes stirring continually, add in chorizo, peppers, season with salt and pepper, add in rice stir together then add in stock, cook on stovetop until a boil is achieved, then place into oven and cook for 15 minutes, finish with chopped parsley and paprika, serve and enjoy.