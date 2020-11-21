x
KTVB Kitchen with Chef Steve Topple: Seafood Paella

A delicious and flavorful meal for the cold days ahead.

BOISE, Idaho — Seafood Paella 

Serve 4

½ yellow onion, peeled and diced

2 cloves of garlic peeled and chopped

6 oz of cooked Chorizo

4 giant Scallops

8 Shrimp peeled and deveined

8 live Mussels Cleaned

1 cup of cooked mixed peppers

2 cups of cooked basmati rice flavored with turmeric

2 cups of tomato stock/ vegetable or chicken will work

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Chopped parsley for garnish

Smoked paprika for garnish

Preheat oven to 400F, preheat a paella pan with little olive oil, add in onion and garlic cook until soft and translucent, add in scallops, mussels, shrimp and cook for 2 minutes stirring continually, add in chorizo, peppers, season with salt and pepper, add in rice stir together then add in stock, cook on stovetop until a boil is achieved, then place into oven and cook for 15 minutes, finish with chopped parsley and paprika, serve and enjoy.

