KTVB Kitchen: Toad in the hole

A Leap Day favorite that makes a delicious breakfast and a hearty lunch

BOISE, Idaho — Chef Lou's Leap Day Toad in the Hole

Ingredients for Sausage Mixture

1 pound sliced Smoked Rope Sausage, split in half lengthwise

½ cup diced onions

2-3 tablespoons Bacon grease, or oil

Ingredients for Popovers (Yorkshire Pudding Popovers)

½ cup Whole Milk

3 eggs

½ cup Flour

½ teaspoon Coarse Sea Salt

1 teaspoon Cracked Black Pepper

½ teaspoon whole thyme

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Note: Make the pudding mixture first, so it has time to rest while you’re cooking the sausages.

While the oven is preheating, make the popover batter. Mix the eggs, flour, salt, pepper, and thyme together, then gradually beat in the milk until batter is smooth. Set aside.

In a 10-inch, or 12-inch cast iron skillet, add bacon grease or oil. Place sausages evenly in skillet. Sprinkle onions over sausage. Place in preheated oven and bake for about 10-12 minutes until onions start to almost turn black and sausage is browning.

Remove from oven and quickly pour all the batter over the sausage. Immediately place back in oven. (The skillet must be very hot for the popover to rise properly. If it’s not hot enough, it will be alright to eat, but it just won’t look as impressive!)

Turn oven down to 325 degrees and bake until dark golden brown, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Cut into wedges and serve with onion gravy and diced tomatoes(if desired).

Ingredients for Yorkshire Onion Tomato Sauce

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup diced onions

2 tablespoons flour

1 ½ cups Beef stock or broth(or Consomme)

2 pinch(1/4 teaspoon) Herbs de Provence

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup minced tomatoes(with juice)

Method:

Heat butter in a medium sized saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until golden, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour over onions and continue sautéing and stirring, for about a minute.

Add stock, herbs and Worcestershire sauce. Reduce heat, and simmer for 5-7 minutes for sauce to thicken. Mix in minced tomatoes and serve with Popovers.

