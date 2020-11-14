KTVB Kitchen with Chef Shelly: Mushroom Gravy

BOISE, Idaho — Mushroom Gravy
Ingredients:
1 small white onion diced
4 cloves garlic diced
3 C filtered water
1 tablespoon plant butter
2 teaspoons dried sage
1 teaspoon oregano
1 oz dried oyster mushrooms
⅓ C cashews
¼ C nutritional yeast
1 teaspoon salt (I like truffle salt, if available)
1 teaspoon black pepper
- Dice onion and garlic. Sauté in a stockpot over medium heat with butter until golden brown and aromatic.
- Add water, sage, oregano, mushrooms, cashews, and nutritional yeast. Simmer for 20 minutes.
- Pour into a high-speed blender and process until completely smooth.
- Return to the stock pan and allow the gravy to slowly simmer on low heat for another 10 min. This will allow the gravy to thicken and our flavors to unite.
*If your gravy is not thick enough make a slurry using ⅓ C gravy and 1 Tablespoon of tapioca starch. Scoop out ⅓ cup of gravy and stir in the tapioca starch. When thoroughly dissolved add the slurry back into the stockpot and continue to stir over low heat until the gravy reaches your desired consistency.
Watch more KTVB Kitchen recipes:
See all of our featured recipes and how to cook them in our YouTube playlist: