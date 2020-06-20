KTVB Kitchen: Chef Pohley Richey’s Citrus Salmon Salad

BOISE, Idaho —
Citrus Salmon with
Barley, Spring Pea and Mint Salad
Serves 3-4
Ingredients:
For the citrus salmon:
3-4 salmon filets (or other Omega-3 rich fish, such as trout)
½ c. orange juice
½ c. soy sauce
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. fresh grated ginger
Olive oil for cooking
For the salad:
1 ½ - 2 c. cooked whole grain barley
2 c. fresh spring peas
2 c. lettuce or spinach
¼ c. chopped green onion
¼ - ½ c. chopped fresh mint
For the dressing:
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
½ cup orange juice
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. orange zest
1/3 c. olive oil
Method:
Pour salmon marinade ingredients (orange juice, soy sauce, garlic and ginger) into a ziplock bag. Add salmon filets, seal bag, and gently smush around so salmon is fully in contact with marinade. Marinate in the refrigerator for several hours.
To cook the salmon, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat an oven-proof skillet on the stovetop over medium/high heat. Drizzle with olive oil to coat the pan. Add salmon to heated skillet, flesh side down, and cook for 3-4 minutes, until browned, and fish releases from pan. Flip salmon over with tongs (so it is skin side down), continue to cook on the stovetop for 3-4 more minutes. Transfer pan into preheated oven and cook for 5-10 minutes, depending on thickness of the filets. Pull the salmon out of the oven and allow to rest for a few minutes before serving.
While the salmon is cooking, assemble the dressing and the salad: whisk together salt, black pepper, orange juice, lemon juice, orange zest and olive oil in a medium bowl. Add barley, spring peas, lettuce or spinach, green onion, and fresh mint. Toss to combine.
