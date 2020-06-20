KTVB Kitchen: Chef Pohley Richey’s Citrus Salmon Salad

To cook the salmon, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat an oven-proof skillet on the stovetop over medium/high heat. Drizzle with olive oil to coat the pan. Add salmon to heated skillet, flesh side down, and cook for 3-4 minutes, until browned, and fish releases from pan. Flip salmon over with tongs (so it is skin side down), continue to cook on the stovetop for 3-4 more minutes. Transfer pan into preheated oven and cook for 5-10 minutes, depending on thickness of the filets. Pull the salmon out of the oven and allow to rest for a few minutes before serving.