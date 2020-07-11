KTVB Kitchen: Chef Christina Murray's stovetop ranch chicken, broccoli and rice casserole

The recipe has a lot of cheese, but a lot of broccoli as well.

BOISE, Idaho — Stove Top Ranch Chicken, Broccoli, and Rice Casserole

8 Serving Recipe

Ingredients:

· 4 slices cooked bacon x 6 (cook on stove top or in oven)

· 2 cups broccoli, cooked (fold in in end, cook on stove top or roast)

· 1 package ranch seasoning

· 2 cups white rice

· 2 pounds chicken breast (Rotisserie Chicken)

· 3 cups water

· 8 oz cheddar cheese

· 4 oz. Cream cheese

· 4 oz. Greek Yogurt

· Olive Oil

· Salt and Pepper

Directions:

1. Add oil to a large pan.

2. Place raw chicken pieces and sauté.

3. Cover with ranch seasoning packet.

4. Add chicken stock and bring to a boil.

5. Stir in rice.

6. Lower to a simmer, cover and cook until chicken reaches 165F.

7. Shred chicken and return to the pan.

8. Stir in half the cheddar cheese, cream cheese, Greek yogurt, fold in broccoli and bacon.

9. Place in a casserole dish and top with remaining cheese.

