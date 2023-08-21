BSU food pantry partnership for students in need

Idaho Botanical Garden joins forces with City of Good and Boise State University Food Pantry to tackle student food insecurity.

BOISE, Idaho — Two Boise-based nonprofit organizations have teamed up with Boise State University to help students experiencing food insecurity.

On Monday, nonprofits, Idaho Botanical Garden and City of Good, announced a new partnership with Boise State University (BSU) Food Pantry. The goal of the partnership is to provide struggling BSU students with consistent access to healthy food. According to a news release from Idaho Botanical Garden (IBG), the program prioritizes nutritional food items, such as fresh herbs and vegetables, from IBG's property located in Boise's foothills.

"Food insecurity is a huge concern, and our partnership with City of Good and Boise State University Food Pantry is such a great opportunity to make a positive impact," said Mylee Dyke, horticulturalist overseeing the vegetable garden at Idaho Botanical Garden.

Volunteers from the City of Good actively are assisting in the cultivation and distribution of the produce. Produce from the botanical garden is offered to students enrolled in at least one credit at Boise State University.

The release stated that in addition to helping Boise's student population, the partnership serves inform our local communities of food insecurity in the Treasure Valley.

"Everyone deserves access to nutritious food. We're not only helping immediate needs but also raising awareness about the broader issue of food insecurity," Dyke said.

You can find more information about the food pantry on the Idaho Botanical Garden website here.

