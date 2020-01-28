Boise restaurant recognized for its chicken wings

Thrillist ranked the chicken wings at Barbacoa among the 21 best in America.

BOISE, Idaho — When you think about all the great things Idaho has to offer, you may picture mountains and generous people, but do you picture chicken wings?



If you've tried the wings from Boise restaurant Barbacoa you might.



Barbacoa's wings were mentioned on Thrillist's “21 Best Chicken Wings in America.”



Barbacoa is listed among restaurants in states you're more likely to associate with wings like Kentucky, Georgia and Texas.



And some other wild cards like Nevada and Wisconsin.



The writer puts Barbacoa on the list saying the wings "perfectly straddle sweet and spicy."



Lucky for us, we get to actually got to put these wings to the test.